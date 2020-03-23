What should you know before buying stock in Precigen Inc. (PGEN)

Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN) is -46.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.26 and a high of $8.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The PGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.31% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 77.31% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.95, the stock is -2.70% and -32.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.39 million and changing 15.23% at the moment leaves the stock -49.32% off its SMA200. PGEN registered -48.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.81.

The stock witnessed a -37.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -50.17%, and is 46.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 37.23% over the week and 18.74% over the month.

Precigen Inc. (PGEN) has around 770 employees, a market worth around $564.75M and $90.70M in sales. and $90.70M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 134.13% and -66.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-69.70%).

Precigen Inc. (PGEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Precigen Inc. (PGEN) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Precigen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.60% this year.

Precigen Inc. (PGEN) Top Institutional Holders

221 institutions hold shares in Precigen Inc. (PGEN), with institutional investors hold 90.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 191.44M, and float is at 143.63M with Short Float at 22.89%. Institutions hold 76.44% of the Float.

Precigen Inc. (PGEN) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at Precigen Inc. (PGEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 33 times.