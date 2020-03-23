Which institution holds the most shares in Aemetis Inc. (AMTX)

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) is -14.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.37 and a high of $1.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMTX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $2.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.44% off the consensus price target high of $2.25 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 68.44% higher than the price target low of $2.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.71, the stock is 7.89% and -7.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.23 million and changing 69.05% at the moment leaves the stock -21.88% off its SMA200. AMTX registered -18.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7600 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9100.

The stock witnessed a -6.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.18%, and is 18.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 48.05% over the week and 20.71% over the month.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) has around 153 employees, a market worth around $15.60M and $188.70M in sales. and $188.70M in sales Profit margin for the company is -21.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 91.63% and -58.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.90%).

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aemetis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.34 with sales reaching $50.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.20% in year-over-year returns.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Top Institutional Holders

20 institutions hold shares in Aemetis Inc. (AMTX), with 2.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.81% while institutional investors hold 34.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.97M, and float is at 18.35M with Short Float at 0.25%. Institutions hold 30.35% of the Float.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) that is trading -52.44% down over the past 12 months. Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) is -40.91% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 46.99% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 24650.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.5.