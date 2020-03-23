Which institution holds the most shares in Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP)

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) is 53.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.39 and a high of $2.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The COCP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 81.0% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.76, the stock is -33.55% and -6.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.08 million and changing 7.80% at the moment leaves the stock -44.68% off its SMA200. COCP registered -72.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -62.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8200 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.3700.

The stock witnessed a 46.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 84.69%, and is -6.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.77% over the week and 37.27% over the month.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) has around 10 employees, a market worth around $49.93M and $6.20M in sales. and $6.20M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 96.84% and -74.24% from its 52-week high.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/20/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07.The EPS is expected to shrink by -264.70% this year.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) Top Institutional Holders

31 institutions hold shares in Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP), with 13.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 38.38% while institutional investors hold 31.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 65.70M, and float is at 26.99M with Short Float at 7.36%. Institutions hold 19.13% of the Float.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times.