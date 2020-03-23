Which institution holds the most shares in Herman Miller Inc. (MLHR)

Herman Miller Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) is -53.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.39 and a high of $49.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The MLHR stock was last observed hovering at around $17.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.85% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -14.0% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -14.0% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.38, the stock is -33.82% and -46.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.75 million and changing 10.55% at the moment leaves the stock -54.08% off its SMA200. MLHR registered -45.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.11.

The stock witnessed a -51.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -61.04%, and is -14.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.17% over the week and 10.13% over the month.

Herman Miller Inc. (MLHR) has around 8000 employees, a market worth around $1.36B and $2.64B in sales. and $2.64B in sales Current P/E ratio is 5.52 and Fwd P/E is 5.41. Profit margin for the company is 8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.68% and -61.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.00%).

Herman Miller Inc. (MLHR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Herman Miller Inc. (MLHR) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Herman Miller Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.84 with sales reaching $703.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.80% in year-over-year returns.

Herman Miller Inc. (MLHR) Top Institutional Holders

426 institutions hold shares in Herman Miller Inc. (MLHR), with 378.39k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.64% while institutional investors hold 88.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 69.99M, and float is at 58.68M with Short Float at 1.89%. Institutions hold 87.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.86 million shares valued at $285.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.62% of the MLHR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.75 million shares valued at $239.64 million to account for 9.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Lsv Asset Management which holds 2.74 million shares representing 4.64% and valued at over $114.05 million, while AQR Capital Management, LLC holds 4.35% of the shares totaling 2.57 million with a market value of $107.03 million.

Herman Miller Inc. (MLHR) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Herman Miller Inc. (MLHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McPhee John J, the company’s President – HM Consumer. SEC filings show that McPhee John J sold 1,716 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 28 at a price of $40.78 per share for a total of $69979.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 624.0 shares.

Herman Miller Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 24 that McPhee John J (President – HM Consumer) sold a total of 491 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 24 and was made at $40.95 per share for $20112.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2340.0 shares of the MLHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 23, McPhee John J (President – HM Consumer) disposed off 22,196 shares at an average price of $41.06 for $911316.0. The insider now directly holds 2,832 shares of Herman Miller Inc. (MLHR).

Herman Miller Inc. (MLHR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HNI Corporation (HNI) that is trading -41.61% down over the past 12 months. Knoll Inc. (KNL) is -54.04% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.8% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.42.