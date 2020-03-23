Companies

Which institution holds the most shares in ViewRay Inc. (VRAY)

By Winifred Gerald

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) is -55.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.11 and a high of $9.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The VRAY stock was last observed hovering at around $1.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.29% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 25.2% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.87, the stock is -20.88% and -34.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.84 million and changing 14.02% at the moment leaves the stock -58.45% off its SMA200. VRAY registered -78.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.8100 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.4700.

The stock witnessed a -43.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -56.00%, and is 38.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.16% over the week and 16.01% over the month.

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) has around 221 employees, a market worth around $332.19M and $92.00M in sales. and $92.00M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 69.15% and -80.84% from its 52-week high.

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ViewRay Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.18 with sales reaching $11.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -32.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -41.70% in year-over-year returns.

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) Top Institutional Holders

191 institutions hold shares in ViewRay Inc. (VRAY), with 41.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 28.13% while institutional investors hold 137.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 177.64M, and float is at 103.38M with Short Float at 15.85%. Institutions hold 98.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fosun International Ltd with over 23.82 million shares valued at $100.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.16% of the VRAY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 21.67 million shares valued at $91.43 million to account for 14.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Healthcor Management LP which holds 9.48 million shares representing 6.43% and valued at over $40.0 million, while Puissance Capital Management LP holds 4.64% of the shares totaling 6.84 million with a market value of $28.88 million.

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 21 times.

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ResMed Inc. (RMD) that is trading 13.24% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.52% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 17.95 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.45.

