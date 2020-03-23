Which Institutions Own Shares In Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT)?

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE: AHT) is -50.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.47 and a high of $5.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The AHT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $2.10 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -6.92% lower than the price target low of $1.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.39, the stock is -16.36% and -37.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.44 million and changing 11.20% at the moment leaves the stock -48.90% off its SMA200. AHT registered -70.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.72.

The stock witnessed a -45.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -48.90%, and is 39.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 83.38% over the week and 28.30% over the month.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) has around 116 employees, a market worth around $171.03M and $1.47B in sales. and $1.47B in sales Profit margin for the company is -12.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 195.74% and -76.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.5 with sales reaching $354.88M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.10% in year-over-year returns.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) Top Institutional Holders

192 institutions hold shares in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT), with 4.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.10% while institutional investors hold 61.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 123.04M, and float is at 97.88M with Short Float at 1.08%. Institutions hold 59.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.09 million shares valued at $30.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.87% of the AHT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 7.24 million shares valued at $20.21 million to account for 7.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 7.04 million shares representing 6.90% and valued at over $19.65 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.15% of the shares totaling 3.21 million with a market value of $8.97 million.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ansell Benjamin J MD, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ansell Benjamin J MD bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 19 at a price of $0.50 per share for a total of $25000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 178200.0 shares.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 27 that NUNNELEY MARK (Chief Accounting Officer) bought a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 27 and was made at $2.38 per share for $95200.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 501867.0 shares of the AHT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 25, Ansell Benjamin J MD (Director) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $2.90 for $72500.0. The insider now directly holds 128,200 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT).

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) that is trading -64.25% down over the past 12 months. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) is -44.29% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.98% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 903200.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.85.