Which Institutions Own Shares In Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR)?

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) is -0.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.18 and a high of $22.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The KZR stock was last observed hovering at around $3.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.89% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 75.13% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.98, the stock is -8.73% and -0.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.85 million and changing 14.04% at the moment leaves the stock -8.91% off its SMA200. KZR registered -77.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.34.

The stock witnessed a -30.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.35%, and is 22.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.10% over the week and 16.14% over the month.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) has around 24 employees, a market worth around $174.84M. Distance from 52-week low is 82.57% and -82.18% from its 52-week high.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) Analyst Forecasts

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.38.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.10% this year.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) Top Institutional Holders

85 institutions hold shares in Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR), with 13.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 34.54% while institutional investors hold 42.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 43.93M, and float is at 24.92M with Short Float at 3.50%. Institutions hold 28.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 2.87 million shares valued at $11.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.53% of the KZR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Bellevue Group AG with 1.55 million shares valued at $6.22 million to account for 4.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 908796.0 shares representing 2.38% and valued at over $3.64 million, while Victory Capital Management Inc. holds 1.30% of the shares totaling 495451.0 with a market value of $1.99 million.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Fowler John Franklin, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that Fowler John Franklin bought 38,461 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 04 at a price of $2.60 per share for a total of $99999.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38461.0 shares.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 04 that Belsky Marc (CFO) bought a total of 15,384 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 04 and was made at $2.60 per share for $39998.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15384.0 shares of the KZR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 04, Economides Vassiliki (SVP, Strategy & External Aff.) acquired 5,769 shares at an average price of $2.60 for $14999.0. The insider now directly holds 7,570 shares of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR).