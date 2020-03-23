Which Institutions Own Shares In Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO)?

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNLO) is -24.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.87 and a high of $8.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The MNLO stock was last observed hovering at around $2.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.82%.

Currently trading at $3.49, the stock is 6.13% and -23.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.7 million and changing 30.71% at the moment leaves the stock -25.79% off its SMA200. MNLO registered -55.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -30.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.69.

The stock witnessed a -33.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.29%, and is 15.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 39.10% over the week and 25.09% over the month.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) has around 40 employees, a market worth around $265.24M. Distance from 52-week low is 86.62% and -57.59% from its 52-week high.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.69 with sales reaching $1.22M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.30% this year.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) Top Institutional Holders

87 institutions hold shares in Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO), with 1.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.66% while institutional investors hold 35.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 76.00M, and float is at 18.30M with Short Float at 2.95%. Institutions hold 32.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vivo Capital, LLC with over 4.01 million shares valued at $18.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.41% of the MNLO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is First Manhattan Company with 2.17 million shares valued at $10.06 million to account for 8.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Great Point Partners LLC which holds 1.65 million shares representing 6.76% and valued at over $7.67 million, while venBio Partners LLC holds 5.98% of the shares totaling 1.46 million with a market value of $6.78 million.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 21 times.