Which Institutions Own Shares In Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN)?

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE: INN) is -72.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.32 and a high of $12.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The INN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.15% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -12.0% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.36, the stock is -55.82% and -66.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.64 million and changing 8.39% at the moment leaves the stock -70.26% off its SMA200. INN registered -70.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -71.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.26.

The stock witnessed a -70.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -72.32%, and is -44.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 32.46% over the week and 13.56% over the month.

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) has around 59 employees, a market worth around $402.09M and $549.30M in sales. and $549.30M in sales Current P/E ratio is 5.18 and Fwd P/E is 42.00. Profit margin for the company is 12.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.83% and -73.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.30%).

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $139.72M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.60% in year-over-year returns.

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) Top Institutional Holders

339 institutions hold shares in Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN), with 2.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.91% while institutional investors hold 115.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 119.67M, and float is at 103.17M with Short Float at 13.70%. Institutions hold 113.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 20.06 million shares valued at $247.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.07% of the INN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 14.19 million shares valued at $175.07 million to account for 13.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 5.59 million shares representing 5.31% and valued at over $68.93 million, while Nuveen Asset Management holds 4.06% of the shares totaling 4.27 million with a market value of $52.7 million.

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Aniszewski Craig J, the company’s EVP and COO. SEC filings show that Aniszewski Craig J sold 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 10 at a price of $11.60 per share for a total of $464000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 397913.0 shares.

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) that is trading -64.25% down over the past 12 months. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) is -73.53% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.07% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 14.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 17.57.