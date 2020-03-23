Who are the Institutional Holders in Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH)?

Clean Harbors Inc. (NYSE: CLH) is -51.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.45 and a high of $88.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The CLH stock was last observed hovering at around $38.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.75% off its average median price target of $89.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.73% off the consensus price target high of $106.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -4.08% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.63, the stock is -34.02% and -45.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing 7.07% at the moment leaves the stock -45.61% off its SMA200. CLH registered -41.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -44.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $75.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $76.41.

The stock witnessed a -52.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -49.86%, and is -23.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 29.24% over the week and 12.52% over the month.

Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) has around 14400 employees, a market worth around $2.39B and $3.41B in sales. and $3.41B in sales Current P/E ratio is 23.91 and Fwd P/E is 16.37. Profit margin for the company is 2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.36% and -52.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clean Harbors Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.12 with sales reaching $808.45M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.50% in year-over-year returns.

Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) Top Institutional Holders

397 institutions hold shares in Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH), with 4.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.80% while institutional investors hold 100.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 57.44M, and float is at 51.46M with Short Float at 2.08%. Institutions hold 92.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 6.88 million shares valued at $590.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.33% of the CLH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.68 million shares valued at $401.38 million to account for 8.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.6 million shares representing 8.23% and valued at over $394.22 million, while ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC holds 5.41% of the shares totaling 3.02 million with a market value of $259.18 million.

Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TWOHIG MICHAEL J, the company’s EVP (CHESI). SEC filings show that TWOHIG MICHAEL J sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 27 at a price of $86.67 per share for a total of $216675.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27004.0 shares.

Clean Harbors Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that MCKIM ALAN S (Chrmn.of Bd, Pres. & CEO) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $82.75 per share for $1.66 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.65 million shares of the CLH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 06, Weber Brian P (EVP (CHESI)) disposed off 1,175 shares at an average price of $84.64 for $99452.0. The insider now directly holds 58,820 shares of Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH).

Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) that is trading -10.91% down over the past 12 months. Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (PESI) is 19.72% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -25.23% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.34 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.22.