Who are the Institutional Holders in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW)?

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) is -81.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.50 and a high of $17.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The OSW stock was last observed hovering at around $2.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.0% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 44.73% higher than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.04, the stock is -66.38% and -76.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.46 million and changing 18.29% at the moment leaves the stock -79.62% off its SMA200. OSW registered -75.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -81.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.87.

The stock witnessed a -79.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -81.63%, and is -36.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.79% over the week and 17.12% over the month.

and $562.20M in sales Fwd P/E is 4.71. Profit margin for the company is -8.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.60% and -82.38% from its 52-week high.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $134.02M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.50% in year-over-year returns.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Top Institutional Holders

170 institutions hold shares in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW), with 15.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.93% while institutional investors hold 141.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 75.11M, and float is at 45.42M with Short Float at 31.44%. Institutions hold 105.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Franklin Resources, Inc with over 5.95 million shares valued at $100.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.74% of the OSW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.41 million shares valued at $57.45 million to account for 5.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AllianceBernstein, L.P. which holds 2.99 million shares representing 4.89% and valued at over $50.33 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 4.51% of the shares totaling 2.75 million with a market value of $46.37 million.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FLUXMAN LEONARD I, the company’s Executive Chairman & Director. SEC filings show that FLUXMAN LEONARD I bought 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $5.17 per share for a total of $387750.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 75000.0 shares.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that LAZARUS STEPHEN (CFO and COO) bought a total of 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $6.53 per share for $489750.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 75000.0 shares of the OSW stock.