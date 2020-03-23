Who are the Institutional Holders in PBF Logistics LP (PBFX)?

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX) is -74.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.06 and a high of $22.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The PBFX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.3% off its average median price target of $18.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.22% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 57.75% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.07, the stock is -63.72% and -72.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.89 million and changing 34.48% at the moment leaves the stock -74.92% off its SMA200. PBFX registered -76.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -76.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.14.

The stock witnessed a -76.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -76.03%, and is -37.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 45.58% over the week and 18.02% over the month.

PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) has around 92 employees, a market worth around $392.82M and $340.20M in sales. and $340.20M in sales Current P/E ratio is 3.00 and Fwd P/E is 2.28. Profit margin for the company is 29.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.69% and -76.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.60%).

PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PBF Logistics LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.52 with sales reaching $93.47M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 18.80% in year-over-year returns.

PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) Top Institutional Holders

74 institutions hold shares in PBF Logistics LP (PBFX), with 36.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 58.88% while institutional investors hold 76.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 77.48M, and float is at 25.55M with Short Float at 0.33%. Institutions hold 31.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ClearBridge Investments, LLC with over 3.99 million shares valued at $80.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.43% of the PBFX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC with 3.97 million shares valued at $80.38 million to account for 6.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. which holds 3.44 million shares representing 5.54% and valued at over $69.67 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 4.40% of the shares totaling 2.73 million with a market value of $55.38 million.

PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Jones Bruce A., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Jones Bruce A. bought 590 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $20.33 per share for a total of $11992.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18540.0 shares.

PBF Logistics LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 04 that Jones Bruce A. (Director) bought a total of 450 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 04 and was made at $20.75 per share for $9338.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17950.0 shares of the PBFX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 19, Davis Karen Berriman (Director) acquired 3,500 shares at an average price of $19.85 for $69475.0. The insider now directly holds 21,232 shares of PBF Logistics LP (PBFX).

PBF Logistics LP (PBFX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) that is trading -66.11% down over the past 12 months. Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) is -76.06% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.56% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 94830.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.78.