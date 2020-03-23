Who are the Institutional Holders in Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA)?

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) is -56.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.58 and a high of $40.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The PBA stock was last observed hovering at around $14.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.09% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.59% off the consensus price target high of $45.44 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 10.06% higher than the price target low of $17.89 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.09, the stock is -44.42% and -53.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.84 million and changing 14.93% at the moment leaves the stock -55.37% off its SMA200. PBA registered -57.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -56.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.95.

The stock witnessed a -59.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -56.61%, and is -22.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.76% over the week and 14.18% over the month.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) has around 2791 employees, a market worth around $8.81B. Current P/E ratio is 8.78 and Fwd P/E is 8.38. Distance from 52-week low is 52.08% and -60.42% from its 52-week high.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) is a “Buy”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.44 with sales reaching $1.63B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 52.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 39.50% in year-over-year returns.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 547.75M, and float is at 546.81M with Short Float at 0.70%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royal Bank of Canada with over 37.21 million shares valued at $1.38 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 6.78% of the PBA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/ with 19.9 million shares valued at $737.41 million to account for 3.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 17.55 million shares representing 3.20% and valued at over $650.38 million, while 1832 Asset Management L.P. holds 2.36% of the shares totaling 12.94 million with a market value of $479.57 million.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) that is -66.11% lower over the past 12 months. GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) is -91.74% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 21.46% from the last report on Apr 29, 2019 to stand at a total of 1.83 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.13.