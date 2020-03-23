Who are the Institutional Holders in Titan International Inc. (TWI)?

Titan International Inc. (NYSE: TWI) is -51.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.35 and a high of $7.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The TWI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.5% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 13.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.74, the stock is -6.68% and -32.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing 10.83% at the moment leaves the stock -44.44% off its SMA200. TWI registered -68.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.12.

The stock witnessed a -22.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -52.72%, and is -6.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.43% over the week and 15.49% over the month.

Titan International Inc. (TWI) has around 6200 employees, a market worth around $104.90M and $1.45B in sales. and $1.45B in sales Fwd P/E is 19.33. Profit margin for the company is -3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.89% and -76.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.70%).

Titan International Inc. (TWI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Titan International Inc. (TWI) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Titan International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $376.26M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 84.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.30% in year-over-year returns.

Titan International Inc. (TWI) Top Institutional Holders

170 institutions hold shares in Titan International Inc. (TWI), with 2.84M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.72% while institutional investors hold 88.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 60.29M, and float is at 57.52M with Short Float at 3.62%. Institutions hold 83.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 8.43 million shares valued at $30.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.98% of the TWI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is MHR Fund Management, LLC with 8.01 million shares valued at $28.98 million to account for 13.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 4.71 million shares representing 7.80% and valued at over $17.03 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 5.78% of the shares totaling 3.49 million with a market value of $12.62 million.

Titan International Inc. (TWI) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Titan International Inc. (TWI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by COWGER GARY L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that COWGER GARY L bought 42,245 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $1.66 per share for a total of $70127.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 73760.0 shares.

Titan International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that COWGER GARY L (Director) bought a total of 7,755 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $1.66 per share for $12873.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31515.0 shares of the TWI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 15, TAYLOR MAURICE M JR (Director) acquired 36,463 shares at an average price of $2.85 for $104018.0. The insider now directly holds 757,922 shares of Titan International Inc. (TWI).

Titan International Inc. (TWI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) that is -78.04% lower over the past 12 months. Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) is -28.76% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.58% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.99.