Who is the Top Investor In PolyOne Corporation (POL)?

PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL) is -60.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.69 and a high of $37.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The POL stock was last observed hovering at around $13.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.2% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.31% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 41.72% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.57, the stock is -32.95% and -49.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.88 million and changing 8.98% at the moment leaves the stock -53.27% off its SMA200. POL registered -52.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.12.

The stock witnessed a -53.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -55.18%, and is -22.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 34.88% over the week and 13.51% over the month.

PolyOne Corporation (POL) has around 5600 employees, a market worth around $1.57B and $2.86B in sales. and $2.86B in sales Current P/E ratio is 14.94 and Fwd P/E is 7.08. Profit margin for the company is 20.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.76% and -60.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

PolyOne Corporation (POL) Analyst Forecasts

PolyOne Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.44 with sales reaching $733.82M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -18.50% in year-over-year returns.

PolyOne Corporation (POL) Top Institutional Holders

26 institutions hold shares in PolyOne Corporation (POL), with institutional investors hold 4.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 107.79M, and float is at 91.40M with Short Float at 1.85%. Institutions hold 4.91% of the Float.

PolyOne Corporation (POL) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at PolyOne Corporation (POL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Horn J Scott, the company’s SVP, President Distribution. SEC filings show that Horn J Scott bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 19 at a price of $13.43 per share for a total of $67150.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16768.0 shares.

PolyOne Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that FEARON RICHARD H (Director) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $11.70 per share for $35100.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 115980.0 shares of the POL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 18, FEARON RICHARD H (Director) acquired 8,000 shares at an average price of $10.06 for $80500.0. The insider now directly holds 123,980 shares of PolyOne Corporation (POL).

PolyOne Corporation (POL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) that is trading -48.35% down over the past 12 months. FMC Corporation (FMC) is -15.84% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.92% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.79 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.