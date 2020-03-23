Who is the Top Investor In Pyxus International Inc. (PYX)?

Pyxus International Inc. (NYSE: PYX) is -76.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.43 and a high of $31.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The PYX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $68.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.94% off the consensus price target high of $68.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 96.94% higher than the price target low of $68.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.08, the stock is -35.99% and -62.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing 12.43% at the moment leaves the stock -80.59% off its SMA200. PYX registered -92.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -86.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.64.

The stock witnessed a -54.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -66.01%, and is -16.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 29.92% over the week and 19.38% over the month.

Pyxus International Inc. (PYX) has around 3347 employees, a market worth around $26.04M and $1.61B in sales. and $1.61B in sales Profit margin for the company is -6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.45% and -93.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

Pyxus International Inc. (PYX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pyxus International Inc. (PYX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pyxus International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -455.10% this year.

Pyxus International Inc. (PYX) Top Institutional Holders

102 institutions hold shares in Pyxus International Inc. (PYX), with 822.19k shares held by insiders accounting for 8.96% while institutional investors hold 69.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.52M, and float is at 8.36M with Short Float at 36.23%. Institutions hold 62.87% of the Float.

Pyxus International Inc. (PYX) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Pyxus International Inc. (PYX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 20 times.