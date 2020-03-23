Who is the Top Investor In Tivity Health Inc. (TVTY)?

Tivity Health Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY) is -81.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.92 and a high of $26.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The TVTY stock was last observed hovering at around $3.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.75% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.0% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 4.0% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.84, the stock is -57.82% and -77.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.04 million and changing 24.27% at the moment leaves the stock -78.53% off its SMA200. TVTY registered -77.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -78.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.81.

The stock witnessed a -69.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -80.75%, and is -11.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 46.01% over the week and 21.46% over the month.

Tivity Health Inc. (TVTY) has around 1000 employees, a market worth around $298.02M and $1.13B in sales. and $1.13B in sales Fwd P/E is 2.27. Profit margin for the company is -25.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 100.00% and -85.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.50%).

Tivity Health Inc. (TVTY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tivity Health Inc. (TVTY) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tivity Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14 with sales reaching $337.24M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -371.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 57.50% in year-over-year returns.

Tivity Health Inc. (TVTY) Top Institutional Holders

258 institutions hold shares in Tivity Health Inc. (TVTY), with 1.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.57% while institutional investors hold 143.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 77.61M, and float is at 43.34M with Short Float at 26.54%. Institutions hold 139.69% of the Float.

Tivity Health Inc. (TVTY) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Tivity Health Inc. (TVTY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KIRSHNER BENJAMIN A., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KIRSHNER BENJAMIN A. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $4.37 per share for a total of $21850.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30089.0 shares.

Tivity Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Hudson Peter A (Director) bought a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $5.10 per share for $204000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60361.0 shares of the TVTY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Greczyn Robert J Jr (Director and Interim CEO) acquired 39,000 shares at an average price of $4.98 for $194220.0. The insider now directly holds 99,362 shares of Tivity Health Inc. (TVTY).

Tivity Health Inc. (TVTY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Premier Inc. (PINC) that is trading -16.92% down over the past 12 months. CorVel Corporation (CRVL) is -16.88% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.48% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.36 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.84.