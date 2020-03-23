Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT)?

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) is 52.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.10 and a high of $34.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The ARQT stock was last observed hovering at around $25.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 8.09% off its average median price target of $43.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.42% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -11.07% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.32, the stock is 29.93% and 30.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.35 million and changing 32.07% at the moment leaves the stock 30.05% off its SMA200.

The stock witnessed a 23.87% change in the last 1 month and is 47.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 33.25% over the week and 20.07% over the month.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) has around 29 employees, a market worth around $1.42B. Distance from 52-week low is 94.85% and -2.00% from its 52-week high.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$7.67.The EPS is expected to shrink by -286.80% this year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Top Institutional Holders

5 institutions hold shares in Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT), with 270.95k shares held by insiders accounting for 6.85% while institutional investors hold 54.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.60M, and float is at 36.97M with Short Float at 0.96%. Institutions hold 50.81% of the Float.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 35 times.