Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR)?

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) is -56.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.27 and a high of $73.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The ARWR stock was last observed hovering at around $26.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.79% off its average median price target of $63.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.69% off the consensus price target high of $81.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 4.17% higher than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.79, the stock is -10.80% and -31.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.49 million and changing 6.88% at the moment leaves the stock -29.01% off its SMA200. ARWR registered 45.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.16.

The stock witnessed a -30.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -58.22%, and is 5.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.41% over the week and 11.24% over the month.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) has around 134 employees, a market worth around $3.23B and $163.60M in sales. and $163.60M in sales Current P/E ratio is 51.65. Profit margin for the company is 32.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.91% and -62.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.90%).

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $21.74M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 205.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -36.20% year-over-year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) Top Institutional Holders

388 institutions hold shares in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR), with 2.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.77% while institutional investors hold 66.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 116.09M, and float is at 98.81M with Short Float at 8.82%. Institutions hold 65.11% of the Float.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Myszkowski Kenneth Allen, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Myszkowski Kenneth Allen sold 40,313 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 21 at a price of $49.44 per share for a total of $1.99 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 384223.0 shares.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 06 that GIVEN BRUCE D (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 35,613 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 06 and was made at $60.13 per share for $2.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 858993.0 shares of the ARWR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06, O’Brien Patrick (General Counsel) disposed off 14,625 shares at an average price of $60.12 for $879261.0. The insider now directly holds 258,375 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR).

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) that is trading -45.86% down over the past 12 months. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) is -43.59% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.45% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.98 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.51.