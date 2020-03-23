Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying GasLog Partners LP (GLOP)?

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) is -87.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.51 and a high of $23.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The GLOP stock was last observed hovering at around $1.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2%.

Currently trading at $1.90, the stock is -38.25% and -74.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing 11.76% at the moment leaves the stock -88.14% off its SMA200. GLOP registered -91.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -90.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.92.

The stock witnessed a -56.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -87.91%, and is -17.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 32.84% over the week and 15.60% over the month.

and $378.70M in sales Fwd P/E is 2.02. Profit margin for the company is -17.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.96% and -91.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Analyst Forecasts

GasLog Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.46 with sales reaching $90.01M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -178.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.30% in year-over-year returns.

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Top Institutional Holders

81 institutions hold shares in GasLog Partners LP (GLOP), with 13.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 26.61% while institutional investors hold 53.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 59.39M, and float is at 34.39M with Short Float at 2.33%. Institutions hold 39.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 4.35 million shares valued at $67.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.28% of the GLOP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC with 2.65 million shares valued at $41.37 million to account for 5.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 2.5 million shares representing 5.33% and valued at over $39.03 million, while Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. holds 3.67% of the shares totaling 1.72 million with a market value of $26.9 million.

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) that is trading -48.43% down over the past 12 months. Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) is -68.98% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -54.98% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.57.