Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV)?

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE: SILV) is -23.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.96 and a high of $8.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The SILV stock was last observed hovering at around $4.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.42% off its average median price target of $8.37 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.18% off the consensus price target high of $10.61 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 26.94% higher than the price target low of $7.09 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.18, the stock is -16.14% and -19.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.4 million and changing 8.82% at the moment leaves the stock -8.79% off its SMA200. SILV registered 44.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.69.

The stock witnessed a -31.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.95%, and is 20.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.02% over the week and 14.18% over the month.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) has around 12 employees, a market worth around $555.38M. Fwd P/E is 0.29. Distance from 52-week low is 75.00% and -37.59% from its 52-week high.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2020.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.90% this year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 107.22M, and float is at 79.73M with Short Float at 0.97%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. with over 10.04 million shares valued at $67.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.18% of the SILV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is 1832 Asset Management L.P. with 4.0 million shares valued at $26.97 million to account for 3.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 3.5 million shares representing 3.20% and valued at over $23.59 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 2.27% of the shares totaling 2.48 million with a market value of $16.72 million.