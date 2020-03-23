Why has Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) gained 16.67 in last trading?

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE: AXU) is -36.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.72 and a high of $2.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The AXU stock was last observed hovering at around $1.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $2.34 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.55% off the consensus price target high of $2.75 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 32.88% higher than the price target low of $2.19 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.47, the stock is -2.17% and -13.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.31 million and changing 16.67% at the moment leaves the stock -15.69% off its SMA200. AXU registered 12.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.75.

The stock witnessed a -28.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.63%, and is 59.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 30.16% over the week and 17.81% over the month.

Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) has around 113 employees, a market worth around $230.42M and $23.20M in sales. and $23.20M in sales Profit margin for the company is -13.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 103.01% and -47.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.80%).

Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alexco Resource Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -51.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -62.70% in year-over-year returns.

Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) Top Institutional Holders

66 institutions hold shares in Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU), with 4.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.09% while institutional investors hold 15.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 156.75M, and float is at 115.03M with Short Float at 4.18%. Institutions hold 15.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with over 2.12 million shares valued at $4.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.76% of the AXU Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC with 1.32 million shares valued at $3.07 million to account for 1.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Pathstone Family Office, Llc which holds 689519.0 shares representing 0.57% and valued at over $1.6 million, while Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds 0.50% of the shares totaling 605343.0 with a market value of $1.4 million.

Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading -32.52% down over the past 12 months. Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) is -58.21% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.58% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.34 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.17.