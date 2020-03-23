Why has Americas Silver Corporation (USAS) gained 7.48 in last trading?

Americas Silver Corporation (NYSE: USAS) is -50.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $3.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The USAS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $4.33 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.9% off the consensus price target high of $5.25 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 51.68% higher than the price target low of $3.27 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.58, the stock is -26.19% and -38.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.93 million and changing 7.48% at the moment leaves the stock -42.58% off its SMA200. USAS registered -3.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -45.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.75.

The stock witnessed a -48.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -48.37%, and is 15.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 29.62% over the week and 18.34% over the month.

Americas Silver Corporation (USAS) has around 586 employees, a market worth around $67.89M and $59.59M in sales. and $59.59M in sales Fwd P/E is 5.27. Distance from 52-week low is 58.00% and -59.70% from its 52-week high.

Americas Silver Corporation (USAS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Americas Silver Corporation (USAS) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Americas Silver Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $15.02M over the same period.

Americas Silver Corporation (USAS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 42.97M, and float is at 42.64M with Short Float at 0.28%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wealthtrust Axiom, LLC with over 1.85 million shares valued at $5.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.14% of the USAS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Ingalls & Snyder with 1.51 million shares valued at $4.78 million to account for 1.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Merk Investments LLC which holds 1.48 million shares representing 1.70% and valued at over $4.68 million, while Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds 1.66% of the shares totaling 1.44 million with a market value of $4.55 million.