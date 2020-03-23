Why has BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) gained 29.85 in last trading?

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) is -24.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.23 and a high of $48.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The BBIO stock was last observed hovering at around $20.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.12% off its average median price target of $43.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.8% off the consensus price target high of $51.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 33.45% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.62, the stock is -2.29% and -15.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.19 million and changing 29.85% at the moment leaves the stock -7.77% off its SMA200. BBIO registered a gain of 8.52% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.38.

The stock witnessed a -23.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.79%, and is 15.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 30.10% over the week and 15.39% over the month.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) has around 248 employees, a market worth around $3.88B and $40.60M in sales. and $40.60M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 87.07% and -44.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-53.30%).

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.67.The EPS is expected to shrink by -118.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -52.60% year-over-year.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) Top Institutional Holders

133 institutions hold shares in BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO), with 15.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.29% while institutional investors hold 105.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 145.73M, and float is at 64.95M with Short Float at 5.66%. Institutions hold 92.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. with over 36.9 million shares valued at $1.29 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 29.81% of the BBIO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Viking Global Investors, L.P. with 26.62 million shares valued at $933.07 million to account for 21.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are American International Group Inc which holds 6.74 million shares representing 5.45% and valued at over $236.39 million, while Perceptive Advisors Llc holds 5.42% of the shares totaling 6.71 million with a market value of $235.05 million.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 53 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kumar Neil, the company’s CEO and President. SEC filings show that Kumar Neil sold 20,047 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $32.28 per share for a total of $647148.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.65 million shares.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that STEPHENSON BRIAN C sold a total of 10,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $32.27 per share for $348541.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 337516.0 shares of the BBIO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, HENDERSON MICHAEL THOMAS disposed off 3,975 shares at an average price of $32.44 for $128965.0. The insider now directly holds 170,312 shares of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO).