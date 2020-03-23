Why should you buy stock in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (CETV)?

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ: CETV) is -45.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.80 and a high of $5.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The CETV stock was last observed hovering at around $2.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.89% off the consensus price target high of $4.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 44.89% higher than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.48, the stock is -34.95% and -41.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.5 million and changing 7.83% at the moment leaves the stock -43.69% off its SMA200. CETV registered -31.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -43.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.40.

The stock witnessed a -44.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.77%, and is -38.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 39.71% over the week and 12.07% over the month.

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (CETV) has around 2550 employees, a market worth around $645.37M and $694.80M in sales. and $694.80M in sales Current P/E ratio is 7.87. Profit margin for the company is 12.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.78% and -50.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.00%).

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (CETV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (CETV) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.20% this year.

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (CETV) Top Institutional Holders

159 institutions hold shares in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (CETV), with 166.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 65.54% while institutional investors hold 83.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 260.23M, and float is at 87.64M with Short Float at 1.25%. Institutions hold 28.66% of the Float.

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (CETV) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (CETV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 16 times.

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (CETV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) that is trading -50.41% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.32% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 887520.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.92.