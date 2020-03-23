Why should you buy stock in Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP)?

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE: CQP) is -44.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.75 and a high of $49.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The CQP stock was last observed hovering at around $20.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.91% off its average median price target of $39.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.93% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 21.04% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.11, the stock is -25.71% and -37.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.72 million and changing 9.46% at the moment leaves the stock -46.23% off its SMA200. CQP registered -49.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.02.

The stock witnessed a -39.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.61%, and is -18.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.52% over the week and 11.94% over the month.

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP) has around 1530 employees, a market worth around $11.91B and $6.84B in sales. and $6.84B in sales Current P/E ratio is 9.82 and Fwd P/E is 8.66. Profit margin for the company is 15.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.56% and -55.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.00%).

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.7 with sales reaching $1.79B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.60% in year-over-year returns.

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP) Top Institutional Holders

176 institutions hold shares in Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP), with 145.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 29.98% while institutional investors hold 92.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 538.74M, and float is at 244.10M with Short Float at 1.00%. Institutions hold 64.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackstone Group Inc. with over 203.36 million shares valued at $8.1 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 58.33% of the CQP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Alps Advisors Inc. with 4.87 million shares valued at $193.94 million to account for 1.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. which holds 2.95 million shares representing 0.85% and valued at over $117.53 million, while Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC holds 0.41% of the shares totaling 1.42 million with a market value of $56.45 million.

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GSO Holdings I LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that GSO Holdings I LLC bought 335,706 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $25.16 per share for a total of $8.45 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.69 million shares.

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Blackstone CQP Common Holdco L (10% Owner) bought a total of 335,706 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $25.16 per share for $8.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.69 million shares of the CQP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Blackstone CQP Common Holdco L (10% Owner) acquired 610,409 shares at an average price of $26.24 for $16.02 million. The insider now directly holds 1,355,454 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP).

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DCP Midstream LP (DCP) that is trading -87.47% down over the past 12 months. Chevron Corporation (CVX) is -52.81% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen 0.0% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.44 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.45.