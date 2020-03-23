Why should you buy stock in Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX)?

Pacific Ethanol Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) is -43.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.22 and a high of $1.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The PEIX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12%.

Currently trading at $0.37, the stock is -5.63% and -31.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.39 million and changing 48.00% at the moment leaves the stock -39.77% off its SMA200. PEIX registered -66.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.5300 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.6100.

The stock witnessed a -35.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.06%, and is 37.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 32.70% over the week and 24.60% over the month.

Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX) has around 510 employees, a market worth around $22.62M and $1.40B in sales. and $1.40B in sales Profit margin for the company is -5.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.18% and -71.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.60%).

Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX) Analyst Forecasts

Pacific Ethanol Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/20/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.27 with sales reaching $369.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -65.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.60% in year-over-year returns.

Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX) Top Institutional Holders

58 institutions hold shares in Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX), with 3.68M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.40% while institutional investors hold 36.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 61.13M, and float is at 51.79M with Short Float at 0.61%. Institutions hold 33.73% of the Float.

Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KOEHLER NEIL M, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that KOEHLER NEIL M bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 22 at a price of $0.57 per share for a total of $57000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 932985.0 shares.

Pacific Ethanol Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that Sneed James R (VP, Supply & Trading) bought a total of 13,299 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $0.95 per share for $12634.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 171562.0 shares of the PEIX stock.

Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) that is trading -55.24% down over the past 12 months. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) is -28.61% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -32.45% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 421550.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.12.