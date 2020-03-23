Why should you buy stock in Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR)?

Schrodinger Inc. (NASDAQ: SDGR) is 34.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.50 and a high of $56.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The SDGR stock was last observed hovering at around $33.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.11% off its average median price target of $46.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.69% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 8.21% higher than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.55, the stock is -2.94% and 4.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.69 million and changing 15.28% at the moment leaves the stock 4.52% off its SMA200.

The stock witnessed a -19.05% change in the last 1 month and is 8.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.30% over the week and 18.35% over the month.

Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR) has around 392 employees, a market worth around $1.84B and $77.20M in sales. and $77.20M in sales Profit margin for the company is -31.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.18% and -31.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (39.20%).

Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Schrodinger Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.26.The EPS is expected to shrink by -63.40% this year.

Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR) Top Institutional Holders

4 institutions hold shares in Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR), with 426.45k shares held by insiders accounting for 6.97% while institutional investors hold 20.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 47.66M, and float is at 35.19M with Short Float at 0.21%. Institutions hold 18.98% of the Float.

Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times.