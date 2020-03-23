Will Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: AXAS) is -65.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.09 and a high of $1.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The AXAS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $0.15 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.24% off the consensus price target high of $1.23 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -50.0% lower than the price target low of $0.08 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.12, the stock is -26.90% and -48.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.78 million and changing 15.72% at the moment leaves the stock -75.55% off its SMA200. AXAS registered -91.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -79.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.2300 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.4900.

The stock witnessed a -47.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -65.54%, and is -7.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.22% over the week and 17.06% over the month.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) has around 100 employees, a market worth around $21.50M and $136.90M in sales. and $136.90M in sales Current P/E ratio is 0.34 and Fwd P/E is 1.25. Profit margin for the company is 43.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.33% and -92.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.40%).

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/20/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $31.92M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 250.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.30% in year-over-year returns.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) Top Institutional Holders

128 institutions hold shares in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS), with 5.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.35% while institutional investors hold 38.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 179.13M, and float is at 162.76M with Short Float at 2.69%. Institutions hold 37.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 11.95 million shares valued at $4.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.10% of the AXAS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.9 million shares valued at $2.77 million to account for 4.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Portolan Capital Management, LLC which holds 7.16 million shares representing 4.25% and valued at over $2.51 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 2.72% of the shares totaling 4.58 million with a market value of $1.61 million.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WENDEL STEPHEN T, the company’s VP – Contracts and Marketing. SEC filings show that WENDEL STEPHEN T bought 35,380 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 07 at a price of $0.28 per share for a total of $9906.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 166803.0 shares.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 07 that WATSON ROBERT L G (President/CEO) bought a total of 35,380 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 07 and was made at $0.28 per share for $9906.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 279983.0 shares of the AXAS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 07, Schwartz Dirk A (VP – Business Development) acquired 35,380 shares at an average price of $0.28 for $9906.0. The insider now directly holds 60,107 shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS).

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) that is trading -91.06% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 39.73% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.64 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.26.