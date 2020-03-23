Will BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: BPMP) is -46.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.41 and a high of $17.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The BPMP stock was last observed hovering at around $7.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.86% off its average median price target of $16.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.12% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 7.67% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.31, the stock is -23.28% and -38.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.26 million and changing 11.54% at the moment leaves the stock -43.23% off its SMA200. BPMP registered -44.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.61.

The stock witnessed a -42.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.40%, and is -10.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.41% over the week and 11.04% over the month.

and $128.50M in sales Current P/E ratio is 5.19 and Fwd P/E is 4.68. Distance from 52-week low is 29.64% and -51.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.00%).

BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BP Midstream Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.39 with sales reaching $31.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.60% in year-over-year returns.

BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) Top Institutional Holders

119 institutions hold shares in BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP), with 9.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.88% while institutional investors hold 92.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 117.08M, and float is at 47.74M with Short Float at 1.68%. Institutions hold 84.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. with over 8.35 million shares valued at $130.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.95% of the BPMP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC with 6.61 million shares valued at $103.13 million to account for 12.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ClearBridge Investments, LLC which holds 4.54 million shares representing 8.67% and valued at over $70.89 million, while Chickasaw Capital Management, LLC holds 6.37% of the shares totaling 3.34 million with a market value of $52.13 million.

BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times.

BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PPL Corporation (PPL) that is trading -39.10% down over the past 12 months. Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) is -76.06% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.85% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 771340.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.36.