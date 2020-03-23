Will Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BFAM) is -44.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $64.23 and a high of $176.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The BFAM stock was last observed hovering at around $69.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 14.01% off its average median price target of $115.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.04% off the consensus price target high of $191.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -4.95% lower than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $83.96, the stock is -38.98% and -45.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing 20.03% at the moment leaves the stock -45.03% off its SMA200. BFAM registered -33.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -46.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $153.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $152.46.

The stock witnessed a -51.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.33%, and is -32.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.43% over the week and 8.63% over the month.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) has around 33800 employees, a market worth around $5.49B and $2.06B in sales. and $2.06B in sales Current P/E ratio is 27.44 and Fwd P/E is 17.77. Profit margin for the company is 8.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.72% and -52.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.20%).

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.95 with sales reaching $538.28M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.30% in year-over-year returns.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) Top Institutional Holders

510 institutions hold shares in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM), with 828.18k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.42% while institutional investors hold 100.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 65.36M, and float is at 57.39M with Short Float at 0.92%. Institutions hold 98.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 6.89 million shares valued at $1.03 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.83% of the BFAM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.34 million shares valued at $803.23 million to account for 9.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.48 million shares representing 5.98% and valued at over $523.05 million, while Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds 5.03% of the shares totaling 2.93 million with a market value of $440.35 million.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Burke Mary Lou, the company’s COO North America Center Ops. SEC filings show that Burke Mary Lou sold 772 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 05 at a price of $154.62 per share for a total of $119367.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30646.0 shares.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 25 that Bearfield Maribeth Nash (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 25 and was made at $168.69 per share for $1.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7417.0 shares of the BFAM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 18, Kramer Stephen Howard (CEO & President) disposed off 3,500 shares at an average price of $172.45 for $603581.0. The insider now directly holds 73,175 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM).

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS) that is trading -13.21% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.06% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 531080.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.84.