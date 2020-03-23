Will Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) is -23.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.86 and a high of $23.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The CHRS stock was last observed hovering at around $12.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.98% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.46% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 48.74% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.84, the stock is -22.33% and -26.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.54 million and changing 7.62% at the moment leaves the stock -27.77% off its SMA200. CHRS registered -10.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -32.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.14.

The stock witnessed a -38.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.03%, and is -7.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.75% over the week and 10.50% over the month.

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) has around 291 employees, a market worth around $1.07B and $356.10M in sales. and $356.10M in sales Current P/E ratio is 11.91 and Fwd P/E is 7.54. Profit margin for the company is 25.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.42% and -42.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (37.00%).

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) Analyst Forecasts

Coherus BioSciences Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.6 with sales reaching $118.85M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 138.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 36.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 221.60% in year-over-year returns.

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) Top Institutional Holders

272 institutions hold shares in Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS), with 2.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.25% while institutional investors hold 111.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 77.56M, and float is at 65.27M with Short Float at 18.08%. Institutions hold 107.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited with over 7.38 million shares valued at $132.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.45% of the CHRS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.67 million shares valued at $102.13 million to account for 8.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 3.49 million shares representing 4.94% and valued at over $62.77 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 4.90% of the shares totaling 3.46 million with a market value of $62.25 million.

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wahlstrom Mats, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Wahlstrom Mats sold 118,066 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $20.12 per share for a total of $2.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200000.0 shares.

Coherus BioSciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 19 that Viret Jean-Frederic (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 3,159 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 19 and was made at $22.33 per share for $70552.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46841.0 shares of the CHRS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 18, Anicetti Vincent R (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $21.64 for $216390.0. The insider now directly holds 52,996 shares of Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS).

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Affimed N.V. (AFMD) that is trading -55.50% down over the past 12 months. Repligen Corporation (RGEN) is 43.70% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.61% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.02 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.11.