Will Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is -75.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.76 and a high of $31.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The SGMS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.92% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.95% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 26.33% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.63, the stock is -52.45% and -69.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.21 million and changing 40.76% at the moment leaves the stock -70.30% off its SMA200. SGMS registered -70.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -71.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.26.

The stock witnessed a -72.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -75.28%, and is -24.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 43.80% over the week and 19.37% over the month.

Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) has around 9800 employees, a market worth around $841.55M and $3.40B in sales. and $3.40B in sales Fwd P/E is 4.69. Profit margin for the company is -3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.33% and -79.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Scientific Games Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $833.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.20% in year-over-year returns.

Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) Top Institutional Holders

258 institutions hold shares in Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS), with 38.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 40.95% while institutional investors hold 107.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 126.93M, and float is at 55.44M with Short Float at 15.06%. Institutions hold 63.23% of the Float.

Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by COTTLE BARRY L, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that COTTLE BARRY L bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $10.34 per share for a total of $51700.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 101249.0 shares.

Scientific Games Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 27 that Mooberry Derik (EVP & Grp Chief Exec, Gaming) sold a total of 9,921 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 27 and was made at $27.15 per share for $269355.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14416.0 shares of the SGMS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 26, Mooberry Derik (EVP & Grp Chief Exec, Gaming) disposed off 32,954 shares at an average price of $28.19 for $928973.0. The insider now directly holds 14,416 shares of Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS).

Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) that is trading -15.92% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.54% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.78.