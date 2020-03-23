World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) Vs. Denison Mines Corp. (DNN): Which Is Riskier?

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) shares are -43.73% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.30% or $0.47 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -42.97% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 1.78% and -23.54% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 13, 2020, Needham recommended the WWE stock is a Buy, while earlier, The Benchmark Company had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 16, 2020. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the WWE stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $36.50 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $56.25. The forecasts give the World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. stock a price target range of $66.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $36.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 44.7% or -1.39%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.80% in the current quarter to $0.28, up from the -$0.11 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.54, up 21.10% from $0.85 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.06 and $0.4. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.74 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 40 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 16 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 45,482 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 511,049. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 36,962 and 5,747 in purchases and sales respectively.

Gottesman Patricia A., a Director at the company, sold 2,339 shares worth $115172.0 at $49.24 per share on Feb 25. The Director had earlier sold another 3,408 WWE shares valued at $126403.0 on Mar 11. The shares were sold at $37.09 per share. Gottesman Patricia A. (Director) sold 4,123 shares at $67.02 per share on Aug 09 for a total of $276323.0 while Wilson Michelle D, (Co-President) sold 158,134 shares on Aug 08 for $10.96 million with each share fetching $69.30.

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN), on the other hand, is trading around $0.22 with a market cap of $154.14M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $1.10 and spell out a more modest performance – a 80.0% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.03 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 12.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.30% with a share float percentage of 535.96M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Denison Mines Corp. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd with over 23.08 million shares worth more than $9.58 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd held 3.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with the investment firm holding over 13.67 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.67 million and represent 2.29% of shares outstanding.