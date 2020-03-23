Zix Corporation (ZIXI) makes -24.95% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

Zix Corporation (NASDAQ: ZIXI) is -47.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.84 and a high of $11.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The ZIXI stock was last observed hovering at around $3.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.64% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 64.5% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.55, the stock is -47.37% and -50.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing 6.93% at the moment leaves the stock -53.48% off its SMA200. ZIXI registered -48.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -54.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.60.

The stock witnessed a -55.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.30%, and is -24.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.77% over the week and 10.54% over the month.

Zix Corporation (ZIXI) has around 566 employees, a market worth around $242.46M and $173.40M in sales. and $173.40M in sales Fwd P/E is 4.94. Profit margin for the company is -14.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.00% and -68.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.10%).

Zix Corporation (ZIXI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zix Corporation (ZIXI) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zix Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.13 with sales reaching $52.44M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -260.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 28.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 92.90% in year-over-year returns.

Zix Corporation (ZIXI) Top Institutional Holders

179 institutions hold shares in Zix Corporation (ZIXI), with 2.33M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.33% while institutional investors hold 77.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 68.30M, and float is at 53.77M with Short Float at 6.44%. Institutions hold 73.96% of the Float.

Zix Corporation (ZIXI) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Zix Corporation (ZIXI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Haggerty Kelly P, the company’s Vice President. SEC filings show that Haggerty Kelly P sold 26,791 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $9.06 per share for a total of $242697.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164639.0 shares.

Zix Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that SPURR RICHARD (Director) sold a total of 46,875 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $9.05 per share for $424195.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46791.0 shares of the ZIXI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 26, ROBERTSON DAVE (Vice President) disposed off 29,172 shares at an average price of $7.40 for $215785.0. The insider now directly holds 237,268 shares of Zix Corporation (ZIXI).

Zix Corporation (ZIXI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) that is trading -32.56% down over the past 12 months. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is 14.25% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.73% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.4 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.21.