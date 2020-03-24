A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: The Macerich Company (MAC), National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV)

The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) shares are -74.55% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.06% or -$0.52 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +24.21% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -74.61% down YTD and -74.88% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -29.09% and -71.10% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 12, 2020, Piper Sandler recommended the MAC stock is a Underweight, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Upgrade the stock as a Equal-Weight on March 02, 2020. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.20 to suggest that the MAC stock is a “Hold. 3 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.85 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $25.13. The forecasts give the The Macerich Company stock a price target range of $57.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 87.98% or 2.14%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.60% in the current quarter to $0.01, down from the $0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.27, down -6.70% from $0.68 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.03 and $0.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.28 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 55 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 4 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 355,028 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,567. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 145,069 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Menard Ann C, a Chief Legal Officer/Secretary at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $69458.0 at $6.95 per share on Mar 18. The Chief Financial Officer had earlier bought another 10,000 MAC shares valued at $63178.0 on Mar 18. The shares were bought at $6.32 per share. SOBOROFF STEVEN L (Director) bought 2,000 shares at $6.69 per share on Mar 18 for a total of $13374.0 while COPPOLA EDWARD C, (President) bought 9,948 shares on Mar 18 for $62473.0 with each share fetching $6.28.

National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV), on the other hand, is trading around $9.75 with a market cap of $3.10B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $19.95 and spell out a more modest performance – a 51.13% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.62 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NOV’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -74.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $725.0 million. This represented a 68.22% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.28 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.01 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.04 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $13.15 billion from $14.01 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $714.0 million, significantly higher than the $521.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $481.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 40 times at National Oilwell Varco Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 508,335 shares. Insider sales totaled 190,739 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 24 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.62M shares after the latest sales, with 42.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with National Oilwell Varco Inc. having a total of 764 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 43.86 million shares worth more than $1.1 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Pzena Investment Management, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 29.7 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $743.9 million and represent 7.69% of shares outstanding.