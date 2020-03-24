A focus on opportunistic stocks: Eli Lilly and Company (LLY), Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) shares are -9.42% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.74% or -$3.35 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.70% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -19.49% down YTD and -9.02% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.98% and -16.19% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 18, 2019, Morgan Stanley recommended the LLY stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Mizuho had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on February 06, 2020. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the LLY stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $119.05 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $146.14. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 18.54.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 13.80% in the current quarter to $1.44, up from the $1.33 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.79, up 7.70% from $6.04 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.54 and $1.76. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $7.73 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 75 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 67 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 330,696 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 3,700,490. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 279,004 and 1,125,169 in purchases and sales respectively.

O’Neill Myles, a SVP & Pres., Mfg. Operations at the company, sold 25,000 shares worth $3.5 million at $140.15 per share on Mar 04. The Senior VP, Global Quality had earlier sold another 4,727 LLY shares valued at $619237.0 on Mar 16. The shares were sold at $131.00 per share. Zakrowski Donald A (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 3,700 shares at $128.00 per share on Mar 02 for a total of $473600.0 while LILLY ENDOWMENT INC, (10% Owner) sold 200,000 shares on Feb 05 for $29.32 million with each share fetching $146.61.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR), on the other hand, is trading around $32.44 with a market cap of $8.16B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares.

Let us briefly look at the Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

QSR’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $350.0 million. This represented a 76.34% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.48 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.78 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.92 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.48 billion, significantly higher than the $1.17 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.41 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 15 times at Restaurant Brands International Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 238,882 shares. Insider sales totaled 64,105 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 9.96M shares after the latest sales, with 0.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.98% with a share float percentage of 218.32M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Restaurant Brands International Inc. having a total of 630 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royal Bank of Canada with over 17.25 million shares worth more than $1.1 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Royal Bank of Canada held 5.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the investment firm holding over 15.82 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.01 billion and represent 5.30% of shares outstanding.