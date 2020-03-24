A focus on opportunistic stocks: Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY), New Gold Inc. (NGD)

Extended Stay America Inc. (NASDAQ: STAY) shares are -53.57% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.54% or -$0.18 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +28.97% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -54.09% down YTD and -53.38% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 2.99% and -45.15% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 22, 2019, Nomura recommended the STAY stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Robert W. Baird had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on January 03, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $6.90 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $13.00. The forecasts give the Extended Stay America Inc. stock a price target range of $18.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 61.67% or 1.43%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.12, down from the $0.16 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.76, down -0.10% from $0.95 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.02 and $0.33. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.76 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 19 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 69,377 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

HAASE BRUCE N, bought 15,000 shares worth $151013.0 at $10.07 per share on Mar 09. The insider had earlier bought another 1,500 STAY shares valued at $13800.0 on Mar 10. The shares were bought at $9.20 per share. HAASE BRUCE N bought 35,000 shares at $10.33 per share on Mar 06 for a total of $361526.0 while Anand Kapila K, (Director) bought 1,500 shares on Mar 06 for $14925.0 with each share fetching $9.95.

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD), on the other hand, is trading around $0.49 with a market cap of $327.78M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.01 and spell out a more modest performance – a 87.78% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.06 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the New Gold Inc. (NGD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NGD’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -1.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $68.4 million. This represented a 59.38% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $168.4 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.04 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to $0.00 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2017), the total assets figure advanced to $2.25 billion from $2.17 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $215.6 million, significantly higher than the $182.1 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $64.6 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.10% with a share float percentage of 674.76M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with New Gold Inc. having a total of 205 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 75.61 million shares worth more than $66.54 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 11.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Kopernik Global Investors, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 43.63 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $38.39 million and represent 6.45% of shares outstanding.