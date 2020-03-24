A focus on opportunistic stocks: Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY), Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) shares are -39.94% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 12.95% or $0.25 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +23.86% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -51.98% down YTD and -32.72% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.11% and -47.22% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 28, 2018, Macquarie recommended the HMY stock is a Underperform, while earlier, JP Morgan had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on February 21, 2019. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.00 to suggest that the HMY stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.18 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.63. The forecasts give the Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited stock a price target range of $6.05 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.15. The two limits represent an upside potential of 63.97% or 30.79%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA), on the other hand, is trading around $43.61 with a market cap of $42.02B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $55.39 and spell out a more modest performance – a 21.27% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.84 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WBA’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 3.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $6.25 billion. This represented a 81.8% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $34.34 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.95 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.18 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Feb 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $90.81 billion from $67.6 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.06 billion, significantly higher than the $460.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $674.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 25 times at Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 554,919 shares. Insider sales totaled 295,645 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 5 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 15.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 195.22M shares after the latest sales, with 0.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.10% with a share float percentage of 690.65M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. having a total of 1,775 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 69.45 million shares worth more than $4.09 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 52.23 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.08 billion and represent 5.90% of shares outstanding.