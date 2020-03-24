A focus on opportunistic stocks: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Roku Inc. (ROKU)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) shares are -23.81% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.30% or -$8.75 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.81% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -28.06% down YTD and -23.54% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.58% and -25.87% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 19, 2019, Barclays recommended the JNJ stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Citigroup had Initiated the stock as a Buy on March 05, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the JNJ stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $111.14 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $161.24. The forecasts give the Johnson & Johnson stock a price target range of $173.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $133.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 35.76% or 16.44%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 0.50% in the current quarter to $2.14, up from the $2.1 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $8.99, up 4.30% from $8.68 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.9 and $2.33. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $9.67 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 33 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 32 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 539,200 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 297,224. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 529,183 and 292,162 in purchases and sales respectively.

Mongon Thibaut, a Exec VP, WW Chair, Consumer at the company, sold 39,224 shares worth $5.8 million at $147.96 per share on Feb 21. The Director had earlier bought another 500 JNJ shares valued at $63843.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $127.69 per share. Sneed Michael E (EVP, Global Corp Aff & COO) sold 58,128 shares at $149.39 per share on Jan 30 for a total of $8.68 million while Joly Hubert, (Director) bought 5,000 shares on Dec 13 for $706399.0 with each share fetching $141.28.

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU), on the other hand, is trading around $89.46 with a market cap of $9.77B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $151.01 and spell out a more modest performance – a 40.76% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.32 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Roku Inc. (ROKU) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ROKU’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -5.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $179.61 million. This represented a 56.32% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $411.23 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.13 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.08 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.47 billion from $897.3 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $13.71 million, significantly lower than the $13.92 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$63.47 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 154 times at Roku Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 39 times and accounting for 767,261 shares. Insider sales totaled 745,158 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 115 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -76.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 979.02k shares after the latest sales, with 49.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.00% with a share float percentage of 93.99M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Roku Inc. having a total of 630 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 9.23 million shares worth more than $1.24 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 9.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 7.85 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.05 billion and represent 8.29% of shares outstanding.