A focus on opportunistic stocks: Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC), The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) shares are -63.34% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.40% or $0.96 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +39.40% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -63.66% down YTD and -63.49% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.94% and -59.24% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 26, 2020, JP Morgan recommended the THC stock is a Neutral, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 11, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $13.94 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $38.12. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 63.43.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.00% in the current quarter to $0.54, up from the $0.54 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.95, up 3.90% from $2.68 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.08 and $0.82. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.41 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 67 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 35 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,705,124 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 371,533. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 304,620 and 80,785 in purchases and sales respectively.

Sutaria Saumya, a President & COO at the company, bought 20,000 shares worth $345600.0 at $17.28 per share on Mar 16. The Director had earlier bought another 6,153 THC shares valued at $80112.0 on Mar 17. The shares were bought at $13.02 per share. Arbour Paola M (EVP, Chief Information Officer) bought 2,560 shares at $14.79 per share on Mar 16 for a total of $37862.0 while West Nadja, (Director) bought 1,000 shares on Mar 16 for $15420.0 with each share fetching $15.42.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE:RBS), on the other hand, is trading around $2.59 with a market cap of $17.34B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

RBS’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 64.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.11 billion. This represented a 69.29% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.6 billion.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $0.0.

Major holders

Insiders own 68.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.60% with a share float percentage of 2.29B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc having a total of 124 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 5.42 million shares worth more than $34.91 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 11.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the investment firm holding over 4.81 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $31.01 million and represent 9.77% of shares outstanding.