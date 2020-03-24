A focus on opportunistic stocks: The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX), salesforce.com inc. (CRM)

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE: BX) shares are -35.57% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.33% or -$1.63 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +9.21% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -44.53% down YTD and -35.35% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.08% and -41.16% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 08, 2019, BMO Capital Markets recommended the BX stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on October 14, 2019.

The stock currently trades at $36.04 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $60.83. The forecasts give the The Blackstone Group Inc. stock a price target range of $71.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $40.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 49.24% or 9.9%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 9.10% in the current quarter to $0.62, up from the $0.44 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.92, up 21.30% from $2.31 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.53 and $0.75. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.48 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 14 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 19 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,155,181 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,133,936. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 111,415 and 25,000 in purchases and sales respectively.

Blackstone Group Inc, a 10% Owner at the company, bought 610,409 shares worth $16.02 million at $26.24 per share on Mar 16. The 10% Owner had earlier bought another 335,706 BX shares valued at $8.45 million on Mar 17. The shares were bought at $25.16 per share. Blackstone Group Inc (10% Owner) bought 68,987 shares at $26.31 per share on Mar 13 for a total of $1.82 million while Blackstone Group Inc, (10% Owner) bought 333,965 shares on Mar 12 for $8.69 million with each share fetching $26.02.

salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM), on the other hand, is trading around $140.52 with a market cap of $124.92B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $204.92 and spell out a more modest performance – a 31.43% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.17 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the salesforce.com inc. (CRM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CRM’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 1.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $3.67 billion. This represented a 24.41% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.85 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.33 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.45 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Apr 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $55.13 billion from $49.94 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $3.8 billion while total current assets were at $15.96 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $4.33 billion, significantly higher than the $3.4 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $3.69 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 785 times at salesforce.com inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 146 times and accounting for 1,340,879 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,909,839 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 639 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -493.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 34.23M shares after the latest sales, with 0.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.50% with a share float percentage of 858.71M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with salesforce.com inc. having a total of 2,158 institutions that hold shares in the company.