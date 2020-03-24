A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: NetApp Inc. (NTAP)

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) is -43.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.86 and a high of $78.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The NTAP stock was last observed hovering at around $36.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.89% off its average median price target of $57.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.41% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -10.47% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.35, the stock is -18.59% and -32.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.62 million and changing -2.46% at the moment leaves the stock -36.53% off its SMA200. NTAP registered -47.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $51.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $55.57.

The stock witnessed a -32.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.09%, and is -11.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.20% over the week and 7.26% over the month.

NetApp Inc. (NTAP) has around 10500 employees, a market worth around $8.57B and $5.60B in sales. and $5.60B in sales Current P/E ratio is 8.29 and Fwd P/E is 7.76. Profit margin for the company is 18.20%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.42% and -54.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (38.90%).

NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NetApp Inc. (NTAP) is a “Hold”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 17 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NetApp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.3 with sales reaching $1.51B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.30% in year-over-year returns.

NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Top Institutional Holders

850 institutions hold shares in NetApp Inc. (NTAP), with 661.32k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.30% while institutional investors hold 111.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 242.57M, and float is at 213.46M with Short Float at 6.08%. Institutions hold 111.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Primecap Management Company with over 32.57 million shares valued at $2.03 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.72% of the NTAP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Capital International Investors with 27.51 million shares valued at $1.71 billion to account for 12.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 26.87 million shares representing 12.15% and valued at over $1.67 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.74% of the shares totaling 17.11 million with a market value of $1.07 billion.

NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at NetApp Inc. (NTAP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RICHARD HENRI P, the company’s EVP, Go To Market. SEC filings show that RICHARD HENRI P sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 15 at a price of $64.20 per share for a total of $160500.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143855.0 shares.

NetApp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 30 that RICHARD HENRI P (EVP, Go To Market) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 30 and was made at $61.49 per share for $153714.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 146355.0 shares of the NTAP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, ALLEN SCOTT R. (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 2,781 shares at an average price of $62.23 for $173062.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of NetApp Inc. (NTAP).

NetApp Inc. (NTAP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teradata Corporation (TDC) that is trading -58.65% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.71% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 14.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.4.