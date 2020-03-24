A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Owens-Illinois Inc. (OI)

Owens-Illinois Inc. (NYSE: OI) is -53.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.30 and a high of $20.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The OI stock was last observed hovering at around $5.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.0% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -10.0% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.50, the stock is -35.99% and -51.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.62 million and changing -3.00% at the moment leaves the stock -53.88% off its SMA200. OI registered -71.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -44.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.87.

The stock witnessed a -59.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -52.55%, and is -9.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.59% over the week and 13.43% over the month.

Owens-Illinois Inc. (OI) has around 26500 employees, a market worth around $855.45M and $6.69B in sales. and $6.69B in sales Fwd P/E is 2.43. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.76% and -72.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

Owens-Illinois Inc. (OI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Owens-Illinois Inc. (OI) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Owens-Illinois Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.41 with sales reaching $1.65B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.80% in year-over-year returns.

Owens-Illinois Inc. (OI) Top Institutional Holders

383 institutions hold shares in Owens-Illinois Inc. (OI), with 1.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.70% while institutional investors hold 96.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 155.54M, and float is at 154.38M with Short Float at 7.37%. Institutions hold 95.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 14.8 million shares valued at $280.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.53% of the OI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 14.2 million shares valued at $269.52 million to account for 9.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are First Pacific Advisors, LP which holds 9.97 million shares representing 6.42% and valued at over $189.26 million, while Great-West Life Assurance Company holds 4.62% of the shares totaling 7.16 million with a market value of $135.97 million.

Owens-Illinois Inc. (OI) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Owens-Illinois Inc. (OI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HELLMAN PETER S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HELLMAN PETER S bought 475 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $5.64 per share for a total of $2678.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 61236.0 shares.

Owens-Illinois Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 05 that Williams Carol A (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 05 and was made at $12.21 per share for $122110.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41207.0 shares of the OI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 05, HELLMAN PETER S (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $12.15 for $60766.0. The insider now directly holds 60,761 shares of Owens-Illinois Inc. (OI).