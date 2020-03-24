Finance

A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: Aflac Incorporated (AFL), Accenture plc (ACN)

By Sue Brooks

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) shares are -51.44% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.89% or -$1.04 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +11.36% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -51.95% down YTD and -51.52% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.38% and -50.15% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 29, 2019, Raymond James recommended the AFL stock is a Outperform, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Upgrade the stock as a Sector Perform on March 20, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the AFL stock is a “Hold. 2 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $25.69 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $49.38. The forecasts give the Aflac Incorporated stock a price target range of $60.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $32.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 57.18% or 19.72%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.00% in the current quarter to $1.12, up from the $1.12 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.44, down -1.80% from $4.44 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.1 and $1.2. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.62 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 45 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 50 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,397,773 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,052,205. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,093,420 and 703,743 in purchases and sales respectively.

LAKE CHARLES D II, a Chairman and Rep. Director at the company, sold 16,530 shares worth $856414.0 at $51.81 per share on Feb 18. The Pres., and Rep. Director had earlier sold another 1,467 AFL shares valued at $75917.0 on Feb 18. The shares were sold at $51.75 per share. LAKE CHARLES D II (Chairman and Rep. Director) sold 22,642 shares at $52.68 per share on Feb 06 for a total of $1.19 million while BEAVER STEVEN KENT, (SVP, CFO, Aflac US) sold 5,660 shares on Dec 09 for $300157.0 with each share fetching $53.03.

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN), on the other hand, is trading around $143.69 with a market cap of $90.02B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $198.83 and spell out a more modest performance – a 27.73% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $7.64 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Accenture plc (ACN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ACN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 14.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.87 billion. This represented a 83.21% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $11.14 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.91 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.73 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (May 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $33.5 billion from $33.17 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $3.64 million while total current assets were at $15.41 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.32 billion, significantly lower than the $2.39 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $2.06 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 325 times at Accenture plc over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 147 times and accounting for 268,458 shares. Insider sales totaled 256,382 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 178 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -31.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.19M shares after the latest sales, with 10.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.30% with a share float percentage of 626.48M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Accenture plc having a total of 2,180 institutions that hold shares in the company.

