A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: Aon plc (AON), Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK)

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) shares are -30.16% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.72% or -$4.07 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.08% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -38.92% down YTD and -30.63% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.69% and -37.16% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 16, 2020, JP Morgan recommended the AON stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Raymond James had Upgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on March 23, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the AON stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $145.48 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $229.64. The forecasts give the Aon plc stock a price target range of $265.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $180.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 45.1% or 19.18%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.40% in the current quarter to $3.68, up from the $3.31 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $10.41, up 5.70% from $9.17 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.11 and $2.22. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $11.69 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 54 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 70 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 465,390 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 319,712. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 409,776 and 255,902 in purchases and sales respectively.

O’Connor Michael J, a Co-President at the company, sold 25,250 shares worth $5.92 million at $234.59 per share on Feb 18. The Principal Accounting Officer had earlier sold another 1,250 AON shares valued at $200850.0 on Mar 16. The shares were sold at $160.68 per share. Davies Christa (Chief Financial Officer) sold 2,354 shares at $233.77 per share on Feb 18 for a total of $550286.0 while Goland Anthony R, (Chief Innovation Officer) sold 15,040 shares on Feb 18 for $3.53 million with each share fetching $235.00.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK), on the other hand, is trading around $0.18 with a market cap of $329.31M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.07 and spell out a more modest performance – a 94.14% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.04 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CHK’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -0.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $138.0 million. This represented a 92.83% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.93 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.19 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.67 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Jun 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $16.19 billion from $16.58 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.62 billion, significantly lower than the $1.73 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.54 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 34 times at Chesapeake Energy Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 19 times and accounting for 7,751,272 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,322,394 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 15 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 22.76M shares after the latest sales, with 46.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.30% with a share float percentage of 1.76B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Chesapeake Energy Corporation having a total of 455 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Carlyle Group Inc. with over 172.9 million shares worth more than $142.74 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Carlyle Group Inc. held 8.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 163.3 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $134.82 million and represent 8.35% of shares outstanding.