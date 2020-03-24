A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK), Aptiv PLC (APTV)

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) shares are -11.85% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -20.90% or -$1.12 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +26.19% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -39.43% down YTD and -20.30% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.61% and 3.92% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 11, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the GNMK stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Raymond James had Downgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on February 11, 2020. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the GNMK stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.24 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $9.75. The forecasts give the GenMark Diagnostics Inc. stock a price target range of $11.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 61.45% or 47.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -6.30% in the current quarter to -$0.16, up from the -$0.21 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.59, up 19.60% from -$0.82 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.2 and -$0.16. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.37 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 37 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 102 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,133,689 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 399,855. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 989,738 and 141,041 in purchases and sales respectively.

OBOYLE KEVIN C, a Director at the company, bought 10,800 shares worth $48924.0 at $4.53 per share on Mar 06. The Director had earlier bought another 9,000 GNMK shares valued at $49500.0 on Mar 06. The shares were bought at $5.50 per share. Kagnoff Michael (Director) bought 10,000 shares at $4.61 per share on Mar 04 for a total of $46100.0 while Mitchell Brian Andrew, (SVP, Operations) sold 2,000 shares on Mar 02 for $7000.0 with each share fetching $3.50.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV), on the other hand, is trading around $46.50 with a market cap of $9.81B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $92.65 and spell out a more modest performance – a 49.81% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.61 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Aptiv PLC (APTV) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

APTV’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 8.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $363.0 million. This represented a 89.91% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.6 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.90 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.93 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $13.46 billion from $12.94 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.62 billion, significantly lower than the $1.63 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $843.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 38 times at Aptiv PLC over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 28 times and accounting for 367,510 shares. Insider sales totaled 171,265 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 18.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.37M shares after the latest sales, with 35.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aptiv PLC having a total of 939 institutions that hold shares in the company.