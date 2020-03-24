A peek at Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM): Who has invested in It?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is -38.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.00 and a high of $64.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The AEM stock was last observed hovering at around $36.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.05%.

Currently trading at $37.85, the stock is -18.14% and -29.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.59 million and changing 2.85% at the moment leaves the stock -32.09% off its SMA200. AEM registered -14.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $53.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $55.69.

The stock witnessed a -27.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.61%, and is -2.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.49% over the week and 10.38% over the month.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) has around 5990 employees, a market worth around $8.37B and $2.49B in sales. and $2.49B in sales Current P/E ratio is 19.21 and Fwd P/E is 21.49. Profit margin for the company is -12.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.10% and -41.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.20%).

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.26 with sales reaching $738.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -235.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 38.70% in year-over-year returns.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Top Institutional Holders

711 institutions hold shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM), with 127k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.05% while institutional investors hold 76.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 221.21M, and float is at 221.21M with Short Float at 1.67%. Institutions hold 76.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 12.91 million shares valued at $795.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.36% of the AEM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is First Eagle Investment Management, LLC with 8.0 million shares valued at $492.61 million to account for 3.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royal Bank of Canada which holds 7.76 million shares representing 3.22% and valued at over $477.9 million, while Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds 3.10% of the shares totaling 7.47 million with a market value of $460.33 million.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) that is trading 7.28% up over the past 12 months. Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) is -6.68% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.35% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.75 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.91.