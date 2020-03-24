A peek at Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL): Who has invested in It?

Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CCL) is -76.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.90 and a high of $57.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The CCL stock was last observed hovering at around $12.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.66% off the consensus price target high of $59.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 17.24% higher than the price target low of $14.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.00, the stock is -50.32% and -67.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 52.17 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -72.64% off its SMA200. CCL registered -78.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -75.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.66.

The stock witnessed a -71.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -74.28%, and is -17.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.60% over the week and 17.79% over the month.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) has around 104000 employees, a market worth around $7.30B and $20.83B in sales. and $20.83B in sales Current P/E ratio is 2.78 and Fwd P/E is 2.99. Profit margin for the company is 14.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.90% and -79.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.70%).

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Carnival Corporation & Plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $4.34B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.80% year-over-year.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) Top Institutional Holders

1,119 institutions hold shares in Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL), with 118.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.28% while institutional investors hold 96.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 607.94M, and float is at 436.37M with Short Float at 6.68%. Institutions hold 79.80% of the Float.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BAND SIR JONATHON, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BAND SIR JONATHON sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 03 at a price of $40.83 per share for a total of $204151.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18736.0 shares.

Carnival Corporation & Plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 03 that WEISENBURGER RANDALL J (Director) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 03 and was made at $46.50 per share for $930000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 122934.0 shares of the CCL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 25, DONALD ARNOLD W (President & CEO) acquired 13,300 shares at an average price of $45.12 for $600096.0. The insider now directly holds 376,975 shares of Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL).

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marriott International Inc. (MAR) that is trading -43.67% down over the past 12 months. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is -82.61% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 26.0% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 21.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.82.