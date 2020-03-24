A peek at Teck Resources Limited (TECK): Who has invested in It?

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) is -61.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.60 and a high of $25.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The TECK stock was last observed hovering at around $7.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48%.

Currently trading at $6.64, the stock is -27.15% and -45.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.52 million and changing -6.74% at the moment leaves the stock -60.05% off its SMA200. TECK registered -70.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.55.

The stock witnessed a -39.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -61.17%, and is -19.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.02% over the week and 11.88% over the month.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) has around 10100 employees, a market worth around $3.06B and $8.23B in sales. and $8.23B in sales Fwd P/E is 3.82. Profit margin for the company is -5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.57% and -74.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.40%).

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Analyst Forecasts

Teck Resources Limited quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.09 with sales reaching $2.54B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -120.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.40% in year-over-year returns.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Top Institutional Holders

541 institutions hold shares in Teck Resources Limited (TECK), with 1.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.33% while institutional investors hold 66.40% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 66.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 26.75 million shares valued at $464.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.96% of the TECK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Royal Bank of Canada with 20.17 million shares valued at $350.41 million to account for 3.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 16.8 million shares representing 3.11% and valued at over $291.81 million, while Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. holds 2.62% of the shares totaling 14.11 million with a market value of $245.17 million.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) that is trading -55.75% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 24.84% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.24.